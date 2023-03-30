Pope Francis taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, with pneumonia

By John Ensor • 30 March 2023 • 11:29

Pope Francis hospitalised. Credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com

Pope Francis, 86, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday March 29 with a respiratory infection. Sources from the Vatican reported that he spent a peaceful night, according to The Daily Mail.

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that the Pope would spend ‘a few days’ in Rome’s Gemelli hospital to undergo ‘appropriate’ medical treatment.

Doctors and nursing staff confirmed that the Pope had pneumonia, but ‘are very optimistic’ that if all goes well, the pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.

Palm Sunday is one of the busiest times in the Christian calendar marking the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9, the holiest day in the Christian calendar.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed yesterday that the 86-year-old does not have Covid-19.

Mr Bruni said ‘The tests showed a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,

‘Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.’

American President Joe Biden, told reporters yesterday he had just learned of Francis’s health problems and said he was concerned about his dear ‘friend’.

‘The Pope is ill now so say an extra prayer for him,’ he said at the White House.

The Pope has had previous respiratory treatment, an infection as a young man meant that he had to have part of one lung removed.

In 2021 he had an operation to remove part of his colon to treat diverticulitis.

The Pontiff also alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in public owing to a problem with his knee.

Pope Francis’ latest hospitalisation has renewed speculation over a resignation on health grounds, following the historic precedent set by his late predecessor Benedict XVI.

