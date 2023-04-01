Pope Francis gets ALL CLEAR as he enjoys pizza and baptises baby while recovering in hospital

By John Ensor • 01 April 2023 • 11:43

His Holiness Pope Francis. Credit Philip Chidell/Shutterstock

DOCTORS in Rome have given Pope Francis the all-clear for him to be released from hospital today on Saturday April 1, according to Aljazeera.

The Pope, 86, was admitted to hospital two days ago to be treated for bronchitis, and has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics.

Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Vatican communicated that Pope Francis will return home on Saturday and is scheduled to be in St Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass at the start of Holy Week.

In a statement issued from the Vatican on Friday, Bruni confirmed that “The medical team that is following His Holiness Pope Francis, after evaluating the outcome of tests carried out today and the favourable clinical recovery, has confirmed discharge.”

Bruni gave details of the Pope’s stay in hospital and said on Thursday evening, “Pope Francis had dinner, eating a pizza, together with all those who are assisting him in these days of the hospital stay,” which included medical staff, assistants and Vatican security personnel.

As further evidence of the Pope’s recovery, the Vatican also released video footage showing him standing up and baptising a baby. In a photograph, Francis was also shown handing an Easter egg to a young child.

On Friday the Pope tweeted, “When experienced with faith, the trials and difficulties of life serve to purify our hearts, making them humbler and thus more and more open to God.”

As soon as news of the Pope’s hospital discharge was announced the Vatican declared that he would meet the prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday in a private audience.

