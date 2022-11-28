Vatican announces offer of a negotiating table for Moscow and Kyiv

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 2:53

The offer of a negotiating table for Moscow and Kyiv to sit down at has been made by the Vatican.

The Vatican maintained on Sunday, November 27, that contacts with Moscow through diplomatic channels were still open It is ready to offer a negotiating table for Ukraine and Russia if such an offer comes from the parties “with the good intention of finding a way to peace”.

This was stated during an interview given by Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, with the Mediaset – Tgcom24 channel.

“We maintain normal diplomatic relations through the Apostolic Nuncio in Moscow and the Russian Ambassador to the Holy See. I must say that these channels are operational and especially useful in the case of an exchange of prisoners, but nothing more. We have more contacts with the Ukrainian authorities”, the high-ranking official said.

When asked a question about the possibility of organising peace talks in the Vatican, Gallagher replied: “Both the Holy See and the Pope personally were ready for mediation from the very beginning, but there was no concrete answer”, as reported by tass.ru.

“If there is a need for our capabilities and spaces, as we have historically done in the past, the Pope would accept negotiations if the proposal came from the parties in the spirit of seeking a peaceful path of dialogue”.

He also issued an appeal on behalf of the Holy See to the parties: “to listen to the cry of the peoples, to the suffering, and take the opportunity to return to dialogue as soon as possible to end the conflict”.

