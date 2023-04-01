British boxing legend dies at the age of 77

By John Ensor • 01 April 2023 • 16:34

Credit: Monticello/Shutterstock

The boxing community today mourns the sad loss of Scottish boxing legend, Ken Buchanan, who died peacefully in his sleep aged 77 today Saturday April 1, writes The Scottish Sun.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945 Kenny achieved legendary status in 1970 when he became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

In a 17-year-long career, his fight record stands at 61 wins, including 27 KOs with only eight losses.

He turned professional on September 20, 1965, and he soon rose to the top of his sport, gaining the British lightweight title just three years after his first professional bout.

But it was Puerto Rico in 1970 with his epic 15-round win over Ismael Laguna that put him on top of the world.

High-profile bouts, such as the controversial defeat to Roberto Duran in Madison Square Garden, and an epic with future world champ Jim Watt where he regained the British belt, made him a firm favourite with boxing fans everywhere.

His hometown of Edinburgh honoured him in August 2022 with a statue unveiled on Leith Walk.

Kenny’s charity foundation paid tribute this morning.

It read: “It’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.

“Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news.

“RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see.”

In 2000, he was selected to the boxing Hall of Fame, and the Scottish Sport Hall of fame in 2002.

