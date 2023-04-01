Is the Crypto Market Entering a Bullish Phase? Investors are Rushing to Buy TMS Network (TMSN), Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) before their prices soar even higher!

By EWN • 01 April 2023 • 9:30

Introduction

The crypto market has proved resilient despite the macroeconomic concerns of a banking crisis and recession. Popular tokens like Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have attracted significant interest from investors. Yet, a newcomer has been turning heads. TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised over $2 million in presale – investors have shown a keen interest.

Ripple (XRP)

The ongoing Ripple (XRP) court case against the US SEC has been a talking point for years. However, many Ripple (XRP) investors believe the end is in sight. Subsequently, Ripple (XRP) has been performing well recently, registering a gain of over 44% in March alone. Many believe Ripple (XRP) will outperform other altcoins with the wider market rallying.

However, although the case outcome may be near, there are no guarantees that Ripple (XRP) will win. A favourable ruling will undoubtedly propel Ripple (XRP) into a bull market. But there is still uncertainty, which causes some would-be Ripple (XRP) investors to hesitate.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is set for integration with Ethereum (ETH). Through the Milkomedia Dapp, Cardano (ADA) wallets can access and utilise Ethereum protocols, connecting the two ecosystems. Although Cardano (ADA) has been slow to develop, integration with Ethereum (ETH) may accelerate development.

Cardano (ADA) has registered moderate gains in 2023 – around 60%. Other areas of the market have outperformed this, however. With the slow pace of Cardano (ADA) developers, other projects like TMS Network (TMSN) (up 1400% in presale) have been gaining ground. Cardano (ADA) investors are hopeful that usage of Cardano (ADA) products will increase as their ecosystem becomes more accessible to Ethereum (ETH) based users. But, whether or not this is enough to counteract Cardano’s (ADA) snail-pace development remains to be seen.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMSN Network (TMSN) is a brand new DEX built on Ethereum. Set to revolutionise the way traders operate on-chain, TMS Network (TMSN) brings a new take on the DEX trading experience. The sheer number of tradeable asset classes alone sets TMS Network (TMSN) ahead of its peers. From CFDs to stocks, crypto, and FOREX, TMS Network (TMSN) caters to traders from all backgrounds and all experience levels.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers token holders access to numerous trading tools as a supplement and aid to traders. From on-chain data to customisable trading bots, social trading, and even an in-house research station, TMS Network (TMSN) holders are in a unique position to benefit from the platform’s innovative features.

In addition to trading tools, TMS Network (TMSN) holders are entitled to a share in the commission fees generated by the exchange. Investors have shown remarkable interest in the TMS Network (TMSN) presale. The token has increased by over 1400% since the start of phase one, and interest continues to grow.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido