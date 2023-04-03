By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:03
Estepona’s coastal corridor project enters its final stretch. Estepona Town Council
The works on this new section will take four months to complete and will consist of the construction of a 220-metre-long, four-metre-wide, printed concrete pedestrian path made of cobblestones, which will start at the access to the beach via Calle Dorada.
In addition, this section will have a 22.6-metre-long wooden bridge over the Arroyo Dos Hermanas.
The Consistory will also put out to tender the section of the coastal corridor that will link El Saladillo with Benamara.
The Town Hall has already built more than 21 kilometres of the coastal corridor, being very close to reaching the end of this sustainable project of great impact on the city.
This project has meant preserving the coastline, adding value to it and making it possible to create a new tourist attraction.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.