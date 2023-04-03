Estepona’s coastal corridor project enters its final stretch

The works on this new section will take four months to complete and will consist of the construction of a 220-metre-long, four-metre-wide, printed concrete pedestrian path made of cobblestones, which will start at the access to the beach via Calle Dorada.

In addition, this section will have a 22.6-metre-long wooden bridge over the Arroyo Dos Hermanas.

The Consistory will also put out to tender the section of the coastal corridor that will link El Saladillo with Benamara.

The Town Hall has already built more than 21 kilometres of the coastal corridor, being very close to reaching the end of this sustainable project of great impact on the city.

This project has meant preserving the coastline, adding value to it and making it possible to create a new tourist attraction.