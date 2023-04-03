Ideal for Holidays: Opel Vivaro as an ‘Alpincamper’ Campervan

But the Vivaro can do much more, as an ‘Alpincamper’, it is now a practical, comfortable campervan.

The specialists from the Bavarian town of Lenggries, which sits almost directly on the German-Austrian border, are converting the bestselling Opel commercial vehicle into an extensively equipped motorhome, available in two variants.

The Alpincamper Vivaro 2 offers plenty of space for up to two people while the Alpincamper Vivaro 4 can accommodate up to four people. But no matter whether customers choose the smaller or the larger variant, comfortable touring is ensured.

The Opel Vivaro comes with a wide range of features as standard such as air conditioning, a multimedia system including digital radio reception and numerous assistance systems such as Brake and Hill Start Assist, cruise control and speed limiter as well as Rear Park Pilot, which makes manoeuvring much easier.

In addition, the Alpincamper Vivaro is well-prepared for challenging terrain thanks to the Opel rough-road package including 25 millimetres more ground clearance and the Intelli-Grip traction system for sand, mud and snow.