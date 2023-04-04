Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 12:19

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Tuxyso / Wikimedia Commons

Charity court

Nerja Pádel has launched a new weekly charity pádel event raising funds for the Annai Home for girls in India. All are welcome to join the two hour sessions to have fun, improve their skills and develop new friendships.

Cat’s whiskers

Leo’s Cat Refuge now has a brand-new charity shop on Calle Clavel in Vélez-Málaga, which opened last Saturday. The shop will raise funds for the charity’s lifesaving work with cats in the community, while offering local residents some excellent bargains.

Gracias giveaway

Torre del Mar’s ‘Gracias’ shopping campaign is set to thank locals for their loyalty to high street shops and reward customers for helping the town flourish. 10,000 raffle tickets are available from participating shops with five €200 vouchers up for grabs.

Kickin’ it

Local football loving ladies are invited to join a walking football tournament which is set to take place in Cómpeta in May. The tournament is a chance to have a kickabout and make new friends. To register interest, contact: 635881119.

Treasure tales

Rincón de la Victoria’s Cueva del Tesoro is offering a free comic about the attraction to children visiting over the Easter holiday. The comic takes readers on a historical journey through the cave. The initiative will continue for school trips.

Social hour

A friendly social group is welcoming new members in Torre del Mar. The group meets each Friday at 1pm at Bodega La Barraca bar. The relaxed gathering is open to all and offers a space for conversation without heavy topics.