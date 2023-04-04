Double-decker train crash in Netherlands leaving at least one dead and 30 injured

By John Ensor • 04 April 2023 • 10:15

Dutch train crash. Credit: J P stock/Shutterstock.com

A high-speed passenger train crashed into a construction crane and derailed at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, Netherlands, today at around 3:25 am (1:25 amGMT) on Tuesday April 4, according to The Daily Mail.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and another 30 people have been injured with many in a serious condition.

Sixty people were on board, travelling between Amsterdam and The Hague when the accident happened causing the train to be derailed.

The train’s front carriage was derailed and came to rest in a field, while the second carriage was knocked on its side.

Ambulances and a helicopter ferried 19 of the most seriously injured to an emergency hospital which was set up in Utrecht, while others received treatment at the scene. A spokesperson for the fire department reported that 11 of the injured people were being cared for by local residents in their homes.

One of the stunned survivors spoke to Omroep West television news, ‘We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out,’

‘We couldn’t initially get out of the train because there was no electricity.

‘Eventually we got after what felt like hours,’ he added.

The Mayor of Voorschoten, Nadine Stemerdink said, ‘This is an incredibly tragic accident. We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.’

CEO of Pro Rail, John Voppen said the accident was ‘a black day for Dutch railways and said the cause was under investigation.

In a tweet, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote, ‘A terrible train accident near Voorschoten, where unfortunately one person died and many people were injured.

‘My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best.’

___________________________________________________________

