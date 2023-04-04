The ultimate Alicante travel guide

By Laura Kemp • 04 April 2023 • 6:00
Image - Lunamarina/Shutterstock
If you are planning a trip to Alicante and want to know where to find the best bars, top-rated restaurants, most exciting things to do and the cleanest beaches, look no further than our ultimate Alicante travel guide.
Contents
If you’re coming from London, Ryanair has direct flights from London Luton and London Stansted. Ryanair also offers direct flights from Manchester Airport, East Midlands Airport, and Birmingham Airport. Direct flights to Alicante are also accessible from Edinburgh and Belfast airports.
For those who don’t like flying, the average rail journey time from London to Alicante Terminal is 27 hours 27 minutes, while the fastest services can take as little as 24 hours 49 minutes. There are around eight trains every day that cover the 910 miles between these two destinations. You’ll have to make two changes on your way to Alicante Terminal.
The hottest month in Alicante is August, with an average temperature of 26°C (79°F), and the coldest is January, with an average temperature of 12°C (54°F), with the most daily sunlight hours in July. August is the ideal month to swim in the sea because the average sea temperature is a comfortable 26°C (79°F).
October is the wettest month, with an average of 66mm of rain.
Alicante has a stunning coast with turquoise waters that you can enjoy from a variety of beaches in the vicinity, many of which are quite close to the city. These beaches are a must-see for adventure seekers and relaxation seekers alike.
Here are some of the best beaches in Alicante Province for you to discover.
Just a 30-minute ride on the tram from Alicante City, Playa de San Juan is a beach that is popular with the locals for its clean white sand, breathtaking views of Benidorm, and several places to stop for a drink or a snack. There are also lockers on this beach for your belongings.
Known to many as the main beach in Alicante, Platja del Postiguet is a bustling stretch of coastline with plenty of amenities close by to enjoy. This beach is perfect for relaxing and spending time in the crystal clear waters and also boasts areas for sports including volleyball and paddle boarding.
Another popular beach in Alicante is Guardamar, due to its warm waters and soft white sand. This long stretch of beach is perfect for finding a quieter spot to enjoy a picnic but is also close to some wonderful ice cream parlours, bars and cafes.
Over a mile long, Playa de Levante is in the popular tourist destination of Benidorm. The palm-lined promenade is full of restaurants, bars, cafés, and clubs, where you will find plenty of parties, especially during the peak summer season. Water sports activities, such as riding a jet ski and paragliding, are available on-site and ensure that there is plenty of action during your holiday!
This beach in Orihuela Costa is perfect for a family day out, offering sunbeds, showers, fantastic views, cafes, bars and restaurants. Although this isn’t the biggest beach in the area, it’s a great little cove with relatively shallow waters to enjoy.
Mainly a nudist beach, Raco Del Conill is a beautiful small cove with a pebble beach and sparkling waters. Perfect for snorkelling, the beach is in the middle of a nature reserve and has parking nearby. In the summer months, toilets are available and there is a small chiringuito bar open for food and drinks.
Alicante offers new residents its own distinctive Mediterranean identity and a diverse range of towns dotted around the province, so there are plenty of villages, towns and cities to explore.
Of course, we have to start with Alicante Centro! The city is full of history and charms including Santa Barbara Castle, Casco historico, the palm tree-lined Explanada de España, many beaches and a plethora of buzzing restaurants and bars.
Although known by most for its colourful nightlife, bars, clubs and restaurants, Benidorm also boasts a history that can be traced as far back as 3,000 BC, Roman and Punic remnants, exceptional beaches, varied cuisine and adventure parks.
Regarded as the very northern part of the Costa Blanca coastline, Denia is only an hour’s drive from Alicante and is a beautiful coastal area overlooked by the Montgo mountain range. Denia offers plenty to do and see, including Roman ruins, an interesting toy Museum, a charming old town, glorious beaches and authentic tapas bars.
A small historical town known by the locals as Xabia, visitors can stumble upon 14th-century ruins and gorgeous white sand beaches, perfect for soaking up the rays on one of its 325 sunny days of the year.
Charming Altea is home to many large pebbled beaches, as well as the quintessential white-sand beaches that give Costa Blanca its name. Visitors can wander through its quirky cobbled streets and authentic, white-washed homes.
Orihuela Costa has more than 10 miles of coast with stunning sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs, small islands and charming marinas, as well as a multitude of fine restaurants and festivals to immerse yourself in the Spanish culture.
Situated between two charming salt lagoons along Spain’s lively Costa Blanca, the city of Torrevieja once famed for its salt mines is a fantastic destination for all ages and interests. The area boasts a wide variety of attractions including museums and water parks, as well as many sandy beaches, a beautiful marina, great bars and restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.
The bustling town of Santa Pola is the ideal location for a family holiday and is perfectly located close to many of the other towns and cities on the Costa Blanca. Santa Pola is famous for its variety of landscapes, from the views of the distant mountains to the wild sand dunes, and is less busy and built up than Torrevieja but still has all the facilities you would expect from a Spanish coastal town.
Alicante Province is not only stunning to look at but also has a treasure trove of culture to indulge in, fun activities to do with the family, prestigious golf courses, and gorgeous panoramic views.
Alicante is a golf-lovers paradise! With so many great courses to enjoy some time on the tee and the mild weather all year round, some of the best golf courses and resorts include Club De Golf Bonalba, La Finca Golf Resort Algorfa, Vistabella Golf, and Las Colinas Golf and Country Club.
In the town of Quesada, visitors can access this magical cave set into the hillside, also known as Gruta de las Maravillas and Cueva de la Virgen de Tíscar, via a set of steep steps from the ravine formed by Rio Tíscar. Long considered a sacred place, inside the open-top cave you will find a 20-metre waterfall and stalagmites and stalactites adorning the walls.
A great family fun day out, this is the perfect place to cool down in the gorgeous Spanish sun and keep kids entertained for hours (open seasonally).
You can book tickets here.
San Juan although small, is situated close to several other charming towns such as the Arab town of Muchamiel (Mutxamel), famous for its tomatoes, and the town of Campello. These towns are easily within walking distance but there is a lovely train journey along a little narrow gauge railway from Campello. Close by is also Villajoyosa.
Just a 30-minute drive from San Juan you’ll find the picturesque town of Busot, home to the 11th century Canelobre Caves, the inside of which resemble a 19th-century Gothic cathedral. The acoustics are so good that if you’re lucky you might even be able to catch an underground concert here!
You can book tickets here.
One of the biggest attractions on the Costa Blanca is Terra Natura, an educational, biodiverse plant conservation park. The zoological park is home to animals such as lizards, elephants and rhinos. A great family day out!
Walk the cobbled streets, climb the ruins of the castle, explore the unconventional museums and wander around the stunning old town of Guadalest. This small and charming town has become popular with tourists wishing to take in the breathtaking views and relax at the many great places to eat and drink.
Wherever you are staying in Alicante Province, many of the villages, towns and cities hold a weekly market where you can pick up fresh produce, clothes and accessories, shoes and sandals, handmade ceramics, trinkets and home decorations, and much more. Visiting the market is a great morning activity for all of the family, try your hand at haggling or simply walk around and take in the exciting atmosphere. Popular markets in Alicante Province include El Zoco Mercadilla in Algorfa, Benidorm Market, Playa Flamenca Market, Moraira Market, Torrevieja Market, and Mercadillo de Campo de Guardamar.
The lively Benidorm nightlife explains why Benidorm has a reputation as the Costa Blanca’s party capital. If a day at the beach followed by all-night partying is your idea of a great vacation, there’s no better place to do it than in Benidorm.
For lovers of the outdoors and nature, Calpe’s Parque Natural de Penyal D’Ifach is a local beauty spot and bird reserve. This is a quite challenging climb, but the panoramic views from the top are definitely worth it.
Registering for the hike is essential, book here.
Visiting a new location is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services. So we have included information on important contacts when travelling in Alicante.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
