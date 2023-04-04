The ultimate Alicante travel guide

By Laura Kemp • 04 April 2023 • 6:00

Known for bustling seaside resorts and an abundance of things to do and see, Alicante Province is home to some of the most popular holiday and relocation destinations in Spain. For Spaniards and international visitors alike, Alicante Province offers something for everyone, from the best nightlife in Europe to high-class restaurants, and authentic Spanish towns to the cleanest beaches on the coast.

If you are planning a trip to Alicante and want to know where to find the best bars, top-rated restaurants, most exciting things to do and the cleanest beaches, look no further than our ultimate Alicante travel guide.

Contents

Alicante travel: quick facts

Getting to Alicante

The weather in Alicante

The best beaches in Alicante

The best areas in Alicante

The best things to do in Alicante

Important contacts in Alicante

Alicante travel: quick facts

Where is Alicante Province? Alicante is located in the Valencia region of southeastern Spain.

Languages spoken: Spanish and Valenciano, although most people in this area speak traditional Spanish as their first language. English is also widely spoken in many tourist areas.

Currency: The Euro (€)

Time zone: Alicante is on Central European Standard Time and GMT (+1)

Travelling to Alicante: Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport is an international airport located about six miles southwest of the city of Alicante and is within easy access to most of the popular holiday destinations

Getting to Alicante

Plane

If you’re coming from London, Ryanair has direct flights from London Luton and London Stansted. Ryanair also offers direct flights from Manchester Airport, East Midlands Airport, and Birmingham Airport. Direct flights to Alicante are also accessible from Edinburgh and Belfast airports.

Train

For those who don’t like flying, the average rail journey time from London to Alicante Terminal is 27 hours 27 minutes, while the fastest services can take as little as 24 hours 49 minutes. There are around eight trains every day that cover the 910 miles between these two destinations. You’ll have to make two changes on your way to Alicante Terminal.

The weather in Alicante

The hottest month in Alicante is August, with an average temperature of 26°C (79°F), and the coldest is January, with an average temperature of 12°C (54°F), with the most daily sunlight hours in July. August is the ideal month to swim in the sea because the average sea temperature is a comfortable 26°C (79°F).

October is the wettest month, with an average of 66mm of rain.

The best beaches in Alicante

Alicante has a stunning coast with turquoise waters that you can enjoy from a variety of beaches in the vicinity, many of which are quite close to the city. These beaches are a must-see for adventure seekers and relaxation seekers alike.

Here are some of the best beaches in Alicante Province for you to discover.

Playa de San Juan

Just a 30-minute ride on the tram from Alicante City, Playa de San Juan is a beach that is popular with the locals for its clean white sand, breathtaking views of Benidorm, and several places to stop for a drink or a snack. There are also lockers on this beach for your belongings.

Platja del Postiguet

Known to many as the main beach in Alicante, Platja del Postiguet is a bustling stretch of coastline with plenty of amenities close by to enjoy. This beach is perfect for relaxing and spending time in the crystal clear waters and also boasts areas for sports including volleyball and paddle boarding.

Guardamar Beach

Another popular beach in Alicante is Guardamar, due to its warm waters and soft white sand. This long stretch of beach is perfect for finding a quieter spot to enjoy a picnic but is also close to some wonderful ice cream parlours, bars and cafes.

Playa de Levante, Benidorm

Over a mile long, Playa de Levante is in the popular tourist destination of Benidorm. The palm-lined promenade is full of restaurants, bars, cafés, and clubs, where you will find plenty of parties, especially during the peak summer season. Water sports activities, such as riding a jet ski and paragliding, are available on-site and ensure that there is plenty of action during your holiday!

Playa Flamenca

This beach in Orihuela Costa is perfect for a family day out, offering sunbeds, showers, fantastic views, cafes, bars and restaurants. Although this isn’t the biggest beach in the area, it’s a great little cove with relatively shallow waters to enjoy.

Raco Del Conill Beach

Mainly a nudist beach, Raco Del Conill is a beautiful small cove with a pebble beach and sparkling waters. Perfect for snorkelling, the beach is in the middle of a nature reserve and has parking nearby. In the summer months, toilets are available and there is a small chiringuito bar open for food and drinks.

The best areas in Alicante

Alicante offers new residents its own distinctive Mediterranean identity and a diverse range of towns dotted around the province, so there are plenty of villages, towns and cities to explore.

Alicante Centro and Casco Historico

Of course, we have to start with Alicante Centro! The city is full of history and charms including Santa Barbara Castle, Casco historico, the palm tree-lined Explanada de España, many beaches and a plethora of buzzing restaurants and bars.

Benidorm

Although known by most for its colourful nightlife, bars, clubs and restaurants, Benidorm also boasts a history that can be traced as far back as 3,000 BC, Roman and Punic remnants, exceptional beaches, varied cuisine and adventure parks.

Denia

Regarded as the very northern part of the Costa Blanca coastline, Denia is only an hour’s drive from Alicante and is a beautiful coastal area overlooked by the Montgo mountain range. Denia offers plenty to do and see, including Roman ruins, an interesting toy Museum, a charming old town, glorious beaches and authentic tapas bars.

Javea

A small historical town known by the locals as Xabia, visitors can stumble upon 14th-century ruins and gorgeous white sand beaches, perfect for soaking up the rays on one of its 325 sunny days of the year.

Altea

Charming Altea is home to many large pebbled beaches, as well as the quintessential white-sand beaches that give Costa Blanca its name. Visitors can wander through its quirky cobbled streets and authentic, white-washed homes.

Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Costa has more than 10 miles of coast with stunning sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs, small islands and charming marinas, as well as a multitude of fine restaurants and festivals to immerse yourself in the Spanish culture.

Torrevieja

Situated between two charming salt lagoons along Spain’s lively Costa Blanca, the city of Torrevieja once famed for its salt mines is a fantastic destination for all ages and interests. The area boasts a wide variety of attractions including museums and water parks, as well as many sandy beaches, a beautiful marina, great bars and restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.

Santa Pola

The bustling town of Santa Pola is the ideal location for a family holiday and is perfectly located close to many of the other towns and cities on the Costa Blanca. Santa Pola is famous for its variety of landscapes, from the views of the distant mountains to the wild sand dunes, and is less busy and built up than Torrevieja but still has all the facilities you would expect from a Spanish coastal town.

10 of the best things to do in Alicante

Alicante Province is not only stunning to look at but also has a treasure trove of culture to indulge in, fun activities to do with the family, prestigious golf courses, and gorgeous panoramic views.

1. Play golf under the sun

Alicante is a golf-lovers paradise! With so many great courses to enjoy some time on the tee and the mild weather all year round, some of the best golf courses and resorts include Club De Golf Bonalba, La Finca Golf Resort Algorfa, Vistabella Golf, and Las Colinas Golf and Country Club.

2. Relax at La Cueva del Agua (the cave of water)

In the town of Quesada, visitors can access this magical cave set into the hillside, also known as Gruta de las Maravillas and Cueva de la Virgen de Tíscar, via a set of steep steps from the ravine formed by Rio Tíscar. Long considered a sacred place, inside the open-top cave you will find a 20-metre waterfall and stalagmites and stalactites adorning the walls.

3. Make a splash at AquaPark Rojales A great family fun day out, this is the perfect place to cool down in the gorgeous Spanish sun and keep kids entertained for hours (open seasonally). You can book tickets here. 4. Explore San Juan’s interwoven neighbouring towns San Juan although small, is situated close to several other charming towns such as the Arab town of Muchamiel (Mutxamel), famous for its tomatoes, and the town of Campello. These towns are easily within walking distance but there is a lovely train journey along a little narrow gauge railway from Campello. Close by is also Villajoyosa. 5. Delve into the illuminating Canelobre Caves Just a 30-minute drive from San Juan you’ll find the picturesque town of Busot, home to the 11th century Canelobre Caves, the inside of which resemble a 19th-century Gothic cathedral. The acoustics are so good that if you’re lucky you might even be able to catch an underground concert here! You can book tickets here. 6. Take a tour of Terra Natura One of the biggest attractions on the Costa Blanca is Terra Natura, an educational, biodiverse plant conservation park. The zoological park is home to animals such as lizards, elephants and rhinos. A great family day out! You can book tickets here.

8. Visit the local market and grab some bargains

Wherever you are staying in Alicante Province, many of the villages, towns and cities hold a weekly market where you can pick up fresh produce, clothes and accessories, shoes and sandals, handmade ceramics, trinkets and home decorations, and much more. Visiting the market is a great morning activity for all of the family, try your hand at haggling or simply walk around and take in the exciting atmosphere. Popular markets in Alicante Province include El Zoco Mercadilla in Algorfa, Benidorm Market, Playa Flamenca Market, Moraira Market, Torrevieja Market, and Mercadillo de Campo de Guardamar.

9. Visit the nightlife of Benidorm

The lively Benidorm nightlife explains why Benidorm has a reputation as the Costa Blanca’s party capital. If a day at the beach followed by all-night partying is your idea of a great vacation, there’s no better place to do it than in Benidorm.

10. Discover the Parque Natural de Penyal D’Ifach

For lovers of the outdoors and nature, Calpe’s Parque Natural de Penyal D’Ifach is a local beauty spot and bird reserve. This is a quite challenging climb, but the panoramic views from the top are definitely worth it.

Registering for the hike is essential, book here.

Important contacts

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

