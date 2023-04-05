BREAKING: US President Joe Biden makes controversial decision to visit NI and Republic next week after giving Charles short shrift over Coronation

By John Ensor • 05 April 2023 • 15:23

US President Joe Biden to visit NI and Republic. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

The White House has confirmed Wednesday April 5, that President Joe Biden will visit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next week, to mark the Good Friday agreement’s 25th anniversary, writes The Daily Mail.

In a statement, it was announced that The US President will visit between April 11 to 14, to ‘mark the tremendous progress’ since the historic peace deal in 1998, in which then-President Bill Clinton helped with negotiations.

The controversial plan to travel to Europe could ruffle some royal feathers following the president’s earlier decision not to attend King Charles’ coronation in May.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday night, President Biden told King Charles that he would not be attending the forthcoming coronation, adding that his wife, Jill Biden would go in his stead.

Speaking to Time Magazine in March, an Anonymous White House official said that the coronation did “not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend”

An official White House statement confirmed, ‘President Joseph R Biden Jr spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.

‘The President congratulated the King on his upcoming coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.

‘The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.’

No American president has ever attended the British monarch’s crowning ceremony. In 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower did not go to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, although the US did send an appointed delegation.

Mr and Mrs Biden did travel to London in September to pay their respects at the funeral of the late Queen.

