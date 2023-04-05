By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 10:21

Man tragically dies after being bitten by infected BAT inside bedroom Image: Rudmer-Zwerver Shutterstock.com

US officials said an 84-year-old man was infected with rabies after he woke up in the night with a bat biting his hand

A man from the United States has died after he was infected with rabies, during a shocking encounter with a bat inside his bedroom.

As per US health officials, cited by Mail Online, the man was woken up in the middle of the night, after he noticed a bat was biting his hand.

The man then quickly got up and pushed the animal away before washing his hands to return back to his bed, along with his wife.

The couple then contacted the medical services and were administered post-exposure prophylaxis rabies treatment, which includes rabies vaccines and antibody injections.

But just five months later, as per reports, the man returned to the hospital complaining of “severe pain on the right side of his face and excessive tearing in the eye”.

A new report released by the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases discussed the case and said that the man died 15 days later, as he suffered from “severe brain and spinal cord swelling”.

Experts also state that “this was the first recorded US case of rabies where a patient died after receiving prophylaxis treatment in a timely and appropriate manner”.

The rabies virus, which is almost always fatal, if the patients are not administered medications before the emergence of symptoms, targets the central nervous system and results in inflammation of the brain as well as the spinal cords.

Humans can get infected with this virus typically after coming in contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

This virus is transmitted through several animals including bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.