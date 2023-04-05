Renfe announces start date for new low-cost Avlo routes connecting Madrid with Malaga and Sevilla

By Chris King • 05 April 2023 • 2:53

Image of a Renfe Avlo train. Credit: Renfe

Renfe will start new routes with low-cost Avlo trains connecting Madrid to Malaga and Sevilla from June 1 with tickets on sale from April 12.

Renfe announced this Tuesday, April 4, that its low-cost AVLO service will start operating between the Andalucian cities of Malaga and Sevilla with Madrid. This is in addition to its low-cost high-speed Iryo trains that already connect the Costa del Sol with the Spanish capital.

According to a press release, Renfe will put the Avlo trains into service between Andalucia and Madrid on June 1. Tickets can be purchased from April 12.

Avlo’s initial service in Andalucia will be on the Sevilla-Madrid and Malaga-Madrid connections. Both routes will see the operation of two daily services, one way plus return, leaving the Andalucian cities early in the morning and returning from Madrid in the afternoon.

The Ministry of Transport (Mitma) stressed that Avlo trains have ‘competitive travel times and are marketed at affordable prices in order to facilitate and increase mobility at all stations along the route’.

All Avlo trains between Andalucia and Madrid will stop from June 1 at all intermediate stations along the route. These include Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Cordoba, Villanueva de Cordoba, Puertollano, and Ciudad Real.

A total of 436 seats plus another 2 specifically for people with reduced mobility will go on sale in a single class, called Basic.

🔊 ¡Nuevos Avlo a partir del 1 de junio!

🤲 Madrid-Sevilla

🤲 Madrid-Málaga

Con paradas en Antequera, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano y Ciudad Real. 💜 Billetes a la venta en https://t.co/6pOOhB58dr desde el 12 de abril.https://t.co/ovuFoHAqLQ — Renfe (@Renfe) April 4, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.