By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 19:01

BREAKING: Man horrifically mauled to death by bear while jogging in mountains Image: David Havel Shutterstock.com

A runner was mauled to death in Italy as rescuers discovered his body in the mountains of Trentino

A 26-year-old man has been killed in Italy after he was mauled by a bear in the mountains.

Local reports state that his body was found by rescue teams after he was jogging in a forest located in Trentino.

Officials said that they are awaiting the results of the autopsy, while the small community of Caldes, a village in Val di Sole in the mountains of Trentino, is certain that it was a bear that killed the 26-year-old runner.

According to Agenzia Italia on Thursday, April 6, Andrea Papi was a running enthusiast and left his house for a training session on Wednesday, April 5.

The authorities were then informed by his partner, who told them that he had not returned home.

Rescue operations were conducted into the night as Papi’s body was found under the edge of a forest road of the Contre locality in the Caldes woods.

The police are not clear if the attack was done by one of the many bears that roam in the mountains of Trentino, where recent attacks on farm animals had also been reported.

___________________________________________________________

