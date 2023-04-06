Largest UK child abuse gang of 21 men and women get a total of 145 years in jail

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 11:17

Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

TWENTY-ONE Paedophiles, eight women and 13 men, have been sentenced to a total of 145 years in the biggest-ever child sex abuse ring in the West Midlands, according to The Birmingham Mail, Thursday April 6.

The sickening crimes against seven children of no more than 12 years of age lasted for nearly 10 years in the Walsall and Wolverhampton areas.

In 2017, West Midlands Police started a huge six-year investigation, named Operation Satchel, into the abuse after one of the victims went to hospital.

One West Midland detective described the ‘systematic’ abuse as the ‘most shocking’ he has ever seen.

Only now could the case be reported due to restrictions imposed by Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The final of three consecutive trials ended on Wednesday April 5, leading to reporting restrictions now being lifted.

Seventeen defendants have already been sentenced, with four others yet to find out their fate later this month.

So far total of 13 defendants have been given custodial sentences, while one perpetrator, whose crimes were so horrific, was handed a life sentence.

Deputy Chief Superintendent Paul Drover, who led the investigation commented, ‘We were able to identify seven children that had been subject over a number of years to systematic abuse that has been some of the most shocking abuse that I have seen in my career.’

He added: ‘This has been a challenging and complex investigation, and the biggest of its kind I have known for the force. But at the heart of it has been seven children who suffered the most abhorrent and cruel abuse, not just physically but psychologically, leaving them in extreme trauma.

‘Their welfare has been at the heart of this investigation and support for them will continue for many years to come. I commend their bravery in being able to tell us about their abuse.’

James Evans, 38, jailed for life.

David Baker, 41, jailed for 20 years.

Mark Smith, 34, 19 years in jail.

Natalie Wellington, jailed for 16 years.

Tracy Baker, 41, jailed for 15 years.

Kirsty Webb, 36, jailed for 10 years.

Phillip Wellington, 50, jailed for eight years.

Ann Clare, 43, jailed for eight years.

Pamela Howells, 58, jailed for seven.

Lee Webb, 40, jailed for six years.

David Evans, 72, jailed for three years and six months.

Jason Evans, 25, jailed for two years and six months.

Luke Baker, 22, jailed for two years and four months.

Natasha Webb, 37; Matthew Evans, 32; John Griffiths, 66; Violet Griffiths, 66, will all be sentenced at a later date.

___________________________________________________________

