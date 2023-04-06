The British Benevolent Fund helping Brits in Spain

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:29

British Benevolent Fund Costa del Sol

The British Benevolent Fund was founded over a century ago to provide help for those Britons in Spain in extreme financial distress.

Over its many years of existence, the BBF has acted as a “charity of last resort” for those who have nowhere else to turn. It has seen more than in its fair share of the worst that life can throw and the resilience of people once they have a lifeline.

Sometimes a small amount makes a big difference.

Barry was 62, had been living as a resident in Spain for years, and lived alone doing seasonal and temporary work.

When the pandemic began, he was an early casualty – but there was no work – the bars closed, and the streets empty.

He applied for state aid – which was declined – had no savings and with no income was forced to go to food banks and charities to survive. He did not have the rent to pay and would soon be on the streets.

And there was no sign of work.

One of the charities who were helping Barry is one of the BBF´s many partner charities found at https://www.supportinspain.info/ who got in touch with us to see if there was a way to help him through.

The BBF always looks for a solution and any funds are used in order to find one – in this case – there was no work and the BBF does not have the resources for ongoing payments.

But a plan was put together – in the hope that work would come – and he would move out of the apartment and move to a room in a shared property.

The lifeline was just enough – within a few weeks he had found some part-time work and then a few weeks later some more work.

Within a year he was managing a bar on the coast.

It was a long year coming – and Barry had many dark days but the lifeline kept him going – financially and more importantly that people who wanted to help spurred him to every effort to get back on his feet.

Where he remains.

The BBF can only help people like Barry with your help – if you would like to support our work with a donation please visit our website to see how www.britishbenevolentfund.org.

Thank you,

Olaf Clayton, BBF Chair.

