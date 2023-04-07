By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 8:51
Costa Blanca South’s Rock Against Cancer update. Image: Rock Against Cancer.
Both events helped the charity raise money for the cause, with the help and support of a group of local businesses and both bars.
Rock Against Cancer would like to say a big thank you to Angie and her staff for keeping everyone fed and watered and helping organise the event at the Oasis Bar and also all of the staff at the Stagger Inn for the same.
An event not to be missed is the Rock Against Cancer concert which is being held on September 8 and 9 in Torrevieja. Tickets are now available, grab them quickly before they sell out at any charity event or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es.
The next event will be on April 25 at the Stagger Inn in Rojales, followed by the Oasis Bar on May 2.
All the support received is truly appreciated, no matter how much it all counts.
