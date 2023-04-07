Resident of Barcelona’s Sabadell arrested for faking his own kidnapping to demand a ransom from his mother

By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 3:53

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra vehicle. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.com

A 52-year-old man in the Barcelona municipality of Sabadell faked his kidnapping in order to demand a ransom from his own mother.

As reported in a statement by the Catalan police force this Thursday, April 6, Mossos d’Esquadra officers arrested a 52-year-old man in the Barcelona municipality of Sabadell on March 21. He was suspected of faking his own kidnapping and then demanding a ransom of €2,500 from his mother.

The detainee allegedly posed as one of the kidnappers, threatening his mother that they would harm her son if she did not make the payment.

After receiving the messages in which her son, posing as one of her captors, told her that if she did not make the payment they would cause injuries, the woman went straight to the Sant Cugat del Valles police station to file a complaint.

Mossos officers immediately gave credibility to the kidnapping demand and initiated an investigation. They finally located the suspect while he was walking through the centre of Sabadell.

The officers identified him, and the suspect, unable to maintain his version of his kidnapping. He quickly admitted that he was the person who had sent the messages to get money from his mother in order to repay numerous debts that he had contracted.

After admitting to his crime, the Mossos officers then proceeded to arrest him for the alleged simulation of a kidnapping and a crime of conditional threats for profit against his own mother. Following a court appearance, the detainee was released with charges, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.