Brazilian President suggests ‘give Crimea to Russia’, as part of a peace plan for Ukraine

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 0:07

Image of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Credit: Wikipedia - By PSB Nacional 40 - https://www.flickr.com/photos/partidosocialistabrasileiro/52250647800/, CC BY 2.0,

As part of a peace plan for Ukraine, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva suggested giving Crimea to Russia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva suggested this Friday, April 7, that Ukraine should: “cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia in order to end the war”. He also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; “cannot want everything”, as reported by the French news outlet his French publication Le Figaro.

Lula da Silva said he believed that in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, Kyiv should discuss the issue of the status of Crimea. “Perhaps Crimea will be discussed. Zelenskyy also cannot want everything. The world needs peace. We must find a solution”. he insisted.

Regarding the rest of the territories that became part of the Russian Federation last autumn, the President of Brazil proposed a “rethinking”.

At the end of January 2023, the Brazilian leader formulated the still unclear outlines of an initiative to mediate a “group of countries” in a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the publication explained. He is expected to present the draft to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting next week in Beijing.

The Brazilian President also expressed his confidence in the chances of success of this proposal. Lula da Silva expects a group of mediating countries that are not directly involved in the conflict “to be established” upon his return from China. According to him, China and Brazil “have weight”, and Indonesia and India could also take part in this group.

He stressed that China can play an important role in the negotiation process on the Ukrainian crisis. “Why do I want to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Xi Jinping? Because I think that the economic, military, and political importance of China and its relations with Russia, along with China’s disagreements with the United States, create an extraordinary potential for Beijing to act as a negotiator”, he said.

In addition, Lula da Silva expressed his satisfaction with the recent visit of Xi Jinping to Moscow, as well as the trip of his assistant Celso Amorim to Russia and the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China. Negotiations began: “which should have been held a year ago”, he continued.

Previously, the President of Brazil did not support the supply of military aid to Ukraine. At a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said that Brasilia would not transfer weapons and ammunition to Kyiv, as reported by gazeta.ru.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the country: “will not give up Crimea in exchange for an end to the war”, rejecting Lula da Silva’s offer. “There are no legal, political, or moral reasons that justify leaving at least one centimetre of Ukrainian territory”, stressed Oleg Nikolenko, the official representative of the department.

At the same time, he indicated that he appreciated “the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a way to stop Russian aggression. Any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter”, the diplomat concluded.

