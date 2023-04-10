Ons fire: Tunisian tennis talent serves up victory in Charleston

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 10:00

Tunisia’s Jabeur beat Belinda Bencic to take victory in Charleston. Photo credit: Ons Jabeur (via Instagram)

Tennis’ World Number five, Ons Jabeur, claimed her first title of the season with a stunning victory over Belinda Bencic at the Charleston Open on Sunday, April 9.

The Tunisian tennis superstar, who was the runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, defeated the Swiss player in a thrilling 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 match that had the crowds on the edge of their seats.

Bencic, who was the defending champion, had to play two matches on Sunday, completing a rain-interrupted semi-final against Jessica Pegula before taking on Jabeur. But it was Jabeur’s day as she fought back from a breakdown in the first set before holding her nerve in the second to secure the title.

This was Jabeur’s fourth WTA title and second on clay. The Tunisian currently holds the most WTA victories on clay since 2020 with 37.

Jabeur’s victory comes after a difficult start to the season, which saw her struggle with injuries following her second-round exit from the Australian Open in January. But her win at the Charleston Open is a testament to her resilience and hard work. The victory is sure to boost her confidence as she looks ahead to the rest of the season.