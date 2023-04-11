By John Ensor • 11 April 2023 • 13:48

Anfield legend set to leave Reds prompts keen interest from Real Madrid. Credit: Liverpool FC/ Twitter

Liverpool stalwart Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool after eight years it has been confirmed.

Brazilian international and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, 31, has decided he will not renew his contract with Anfield bosses at the end of this season, writes The Daily Mail, today Tuesday, April 11.

Full name, Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira signed for Liverpool in 2015 and has scored 109 goals in 359 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Firmino’s place in the football marketplace, who is available on a free transfer, is sure to attract much interest, with no less than Real Madrid throwing their hat into the ring.

As reported by El National, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez is interested and could be set to ask the star to join them at the Santiago Bernabeu later this year.

Real’s Karim Benzema has yet to confirm his contract, which is also due at the end of this season but if he does re-sign the combination of him working with Firmino could be a powerful one.

In addition to the earlier comments from El Nacional, the choice of strikers available to Real Madrid is limited, as they are either too expensive or not trusted by the club.

Madrid are treading carefully at the moment after spending £52m on Luka Jovic, who struggled at Los Blancos, before being released.

Liverpool bought Firmino from Hoffenheim for £29m, and along with Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane created a potent force to be reckoned with.

He is currently Liverpool’s second highest scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals.

