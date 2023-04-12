By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 19:09

UPDATE: Ex-military official tries to escape custody after being arrested for shooting club employee in Canovelles Image: Policia Nacional

A former Spanish military official arrested for killing an employee at a shooting club in Canovelles, Barcelona, has been put in jail after he tried to escape custody and was later caught.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 12 at 7:09 pm

A 20-year-old former military official who was arrested for killing an employee of a shooting club in Canovelles has been put in prison after he tried to escape while in custody.

The man identified as Roger L.S., who confessed to the crime, tried to escape while he was inside a cell during custody and had stepped out to use the toilet, accompanied by officers.

The man then suddenly started running and managed to get through the custody door leading to the corridors of the offices of the Duty Court, as per La Opinion de Murcia.

The officers chased, and eventually apprehended him, as the man again tried to escape again. He then fell to the ground and injured his nose.

Officials reports state that the man then received treatment from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP), before being taken back to his cell.

He was then eventually imprisoned in Campos del Río prison.

An ex-military official was arrested in Murcia after he shot an employee of the Granollers shooting club in Canovelles five times before escaping

UPDATE: Sunday, April 9 at 8:46 pm

The Policia Nacional has released a video after a former military officer was arrested in Spain for shooting an employee of a club in Canovelles.

The video which was posted on Twitter shows two Policia Nacional officers escorting the suspect, reported to be in his 20s, into the police station.

The footage is followed by the moment the man was arrested in Murcia, as officers placed him inside the police vehicle.

In the post, Policia Nacional states, “The alleged perpetrator of the homicide that occurred yesterday at a shooting club in the province of #Barcelona”.

The statement adds, “He was carrying two firearms and a bladed weapon when he was arrested by agents of @policia.

🚩Detenido en #Murcia🚩 El presunto autor del homicidio ocurrido en el día de ayer en un club de tiro de la provincia de #Barcelona Portaba dos armas de fuego y un arma blanca cuando fue arrestado por agentes de @policia pic.twitter.com/E3PhslMJFu — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 9, 2023

Police have arrested a former military official in Spain after he shot and killed an employee of a shooting club, located in the municipality of Canovelles in Barcelona.

UPDATE: Sunday, April 9 at 11:46am

Authorities in Spain have arrested a former military official after he shot and killed an employee of a shooting club in the Barcelona province town of Canovelles.

According to La Vanguardia, the 20-year-old man was arrested in Murcia after he held two women inside a car at gunpoint, before escaping from the club, where he killed the employee. Spain’s Policia Nacional said that the man was arrested after the women eventually contacted them.

Official reports state that “The fugitive began his escape yesterday at 7.30 pm after killing the employee of the Granollers shooting club, a centre he had recently joined. From there, he fled, first to Barcelona and then to Murcia”, it added.

Local reports state that the victim killed during the incident was named Jordi. He was the manager at the Granollers shooting club and also an instructor.

Police said that he was killed by the man using a gun from the club.

🚩Detenido en #Murcia🚩 En el momento del arresto los agentes de @policia le intervinieron dos #armas de fuego municionadas y un arma blanca https://t.co/mkMOTdw8qx pic.twitter.com/9FB5QJ2Wu6 — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 9, 2023

Police in Canovelles are searching for a man who shot an employee at a shooting club five times before fleeing with ammunition and a gun.

Sunday, April 9 at 8:30am

A man has killed an employee of a shooting club located in Canovelles, a municipality in Barcelona province after he shot him five times in the back.

The suspect has been identified by the police and is reported to be a young man, who is in the military and is also a member of the Granollers shooting club, where the shocking incident took place on Saturday, April 8, as per La Vanguardia.

Officers said that the man fired five times at the back of the club’s gunsmith, and then fled the scene.

Emergency services were rushed to the club, but the victim died shortly after they arrived.

A major operation has now been launched by Mossos d’Esquadra, who have issued a search and arrest warrant for him.

Official sources suggest that the incident was reported to the police in the evening at around 7.30 pm.

Police said that the man fired at the club employee with a concealed weapon, that the suspect was carrying.

Local reports from Cataluña also state that after shooting the employee, the suspect then threatened women, who were in a car, and forced them to drive him to Barcelona.

Authorities have now set up multiple checkpoints in the area around the club in a bit to arrest the suspect.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.