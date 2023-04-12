By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 19:55

British Embassy issues appeal to search for UK´s most wanted criminals living in Spain Image: British Embassy

A list of the most wanted criminals in the UK believed to be living in Spain has been released by the British embassy.

The list of fugitives includes seven criminals, as per a post made by the embassy on social media that stated, “We’re on the lookout for the most wanted criminals”.

It adds, “These fugitives are wanted in connection with a variety of offences, including large-scale drug trafficking, grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to acquire firearms”.

This includes Asim Naveed, who has been accused of supplying “Class A drugs”.

As per CrimeStoppers, “Naveed has allegedly had a leading role in a highly organised crime group. Using encrypted comms platform EncroChat, he is accused of acquiring large quantities of cocaine from upstream suppliers and onward distribution through Cardiff and Wales. “

“It is estimated he and his OCG brought 46 kilos of cocaine into Wales during the period worth up to £7,885,680.”

The second fugitive is named Mark Francis Roberts, who has been accused of “grievous bodily harm”.

CrimeStoppers stated that “Mark ROBERTS from Liverpool is wanted by Merseyside police in connection with the Grievous Bodily Harm and attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch”.

“The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30 am on September 30, 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway.”

“The victim refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated in a critical care unit for puncture wounds, a collapsed lung and many lacerations.”

“The victim heard one of the attackers say he’d cut himself in the attack, and Roberts’s blood was later identified at the scene.”

The third fugitive is named John James Jones and is wanted for “grievous bodily harm” as well.

Crime Stoppers stated that “John James JONES is wanted for wounding with intent, Jones (and a co-accused) allegedly assaulted two people by stabbing them numerous times with a knife causing serious injuries”.

“It is believed Jones fled the UK in the immediate aftermath.”

“There is information to show he stayed at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings but left rapidly the next morning.”

Calvin Parris from Cardiff is the fourth fugitive, who is wanted for “supplying Class A drugs”.

According to CrimeStoppers, he is “wanted by South Wales Police for being involved in the purchase and onward distribution of cocaine between February 2020 and June 2020.”

Callum Michael Alan is the fifth fugitive, who is accused of “trafficking in controlled drugs”.

CrimeStoppers stated that he is wanted for “supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin”.

Jack Mayle is the sixth fugitive and is wanted for “supply of MDMA, Methyphenidate (a pharmaceutical drug) and diazepam”, as per CrimeStoppers.

He is wanted by Surrey Police for his involvement in the supply of MDMA, methylphenidate (a pharmaceutical drug) and diazepam.

CrimeStoppers states that “Mayle fled after being charged. He allegedly ran a drug line in South London and Surrey called the Flavour Quest.”

“He worked with a dark web drug dealer buying and selling drugs between each other for onward sales through their respective drug networks.”

“They sold LSD and various pharmaceutical medication.”

Alex Male is the seventh fugitive, who is wanted for “supply of Class A drugs”.

As per CrimeStoppers, “Male is alleged to be a regional distributor of drugs across the south west of England, buying and selling drugs and managing other distributors who operated under his instruction using the EncroChat encrypted communications.”

He is accuse of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering and conspiracy to acquire a firearm.

CrimeStoppers states that “anyone with information about any of the men is urged to call them anonymously on 0800 555 111, while callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by CrimeStoppers in the UK – using translation if required”.