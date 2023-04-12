Fashion join fight: Darkness into Light to hold dazzling fashion show and lunch

By Betty Henderson • 12 April 2023 • 16:00

Darkness into Light is a force for good providing vital mental health services which it holds regular fundraisers for. Photo credit: Darkness into Light Costa del Sol (via Facebook)

LA SALA in Puerto Banus is set to host a dazzling fundraiser in aid of a worthy local mental health charity. The exclusive venue is set to host the ‘Darkness into Light’ lunch and fashion show on Wednesday, April 26 to raise funds for those affected by suicide, mental illness, and self-harm who are supported by local charity Afesol Salud.

The event will kick off with a fabulous fashion show by Angel Clothing from 1pm, followed by a delicious lunch prepared by La Sala with gourmet options including pan fried sea bass or chargrilled steak. Guests can also enjoy free flowing cava while they listen to musical entertainment by talented saxophonist ‘g_gillysax’ who has generously given her time to perform.

Afesol Salud works in the region to provide vital support to those impacted by suicide and mental illness, as well as their families. Every forty seconds, someone in the world dies of suicide. It is the second leading cause of death among those aged between 15-24 years old and a growing concern worldwide. By supporting this worthy cause, guests can make a true difference in the fight against this global epidemic.

Tickets for the opulent event cost €39, €10 of which will go towards charity. Tickets can be purchased directly from the venue by email: info@lasalabanus.com. More information about the charity partner, Afesol Salud is available online: https://www.darknessintolight./event/Spain.