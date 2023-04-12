By John Ensor • 12 April 2023 • 16:36

Leaked Pentagon docs reveal Putin is receiving chemotherapy for cancer diagnosis Credit: Shag7799 Shutterstock.com

Doubts about Vladimir Putin’s health have been re-ignited today as leaked Pentagon documents claim the Russian dictator is undergoing chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis.

Top secret intelligence papers were published online last week in what may become the worst breach of US intelligence in American living memory. Among the details is information about Putin’s failing health, according to The Sun, Wednesday, April 12.

Embarrassed US authorities are desperately trying to locate the source of the leaked information, but the 100 pages of sensitive information offer an incredible insight into intimate details about the Russian president’s state of health.

Running in parallel to this are even more incendiary rumours about a suspected plot from within Putin’s inner circle.

The information alleges that high-ranking Kremlin officials plan to “sabotage” Putin while he is incapacitated as he receives treatment for cancer.

According to the General SVR Telegram channel, a report suggested that Putin has yet further health problems, including “blurred vision and a “numb tongue.”

The leaked documents indicate that an unnamed source from within the Kremlin provided the information about the plot to usurp Putin.

The highly sensitive memo reads, “According to the [redacted source], who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from the Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front.

“According to the [redacted source] the plan for ‘the offensive’… was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov to sabotage presumably Putin.

“Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, noting that he promised to “throw” the so-called special military operation by 5 March, when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemo theory and would thus be unable to influence the war effort.”

In February, Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of MI6 predicted that Putin’s “days are numbered.” He also added that the dictator’s deteriorating health will likely lead to his sudden “disappearance or collapse,” with the possibility of a swift and violent end to his leadership.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.