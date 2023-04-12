By John Ensor • 12 April 2023 • 12:29

British and US special forces INSIDE Ukraine claim leaked docs. Credit: CeltStudio/Shutterstock.com

According to leaked US intelligence documents, up to 50 British special forces personnel are at this moment active in Ukraine.

The document, dated March 23, alleges that Britain has sent 50 individuals from special forces to Ukraine, together with 17 Latvian, 15 French, 14 American and one from the Netherlands. Although the documents did not say how or where the operators have been deployed, writes The Daily Mail on Wednesday, April 12.

In a tweet the British Ministry of Defence has urged against taking the claims seriously, ‘The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.’

A spokesman for the Pentagon, Chris Meagher, advised that some of the leaked classified documents have been doctored.

But the fact that a confidential breach had taken place was admitted by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin who promised to ‘investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it’.

It is believed that the documents were posted in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform used by gamers.

It was reported that an unidentified chatroom member shared the ‘classified’ document along with his own comments.

Last Friday, April 7, the FBI and the Justice Department launched an investigation to locate the source of the breach.

Officials are confident they will eventually identify the culprit as classified documents can only be printed using a secure process, which leaves a trail of evidence.

William Burns, director of the CIA said the leaks were ‘deeply unfortunate,’ and went on to confirm that the Pentagon and the Justice Department were holding ‘quite intense’ investigations.

He added, ‘We need to learn lessons from that, as well, about how we can tighten procedures.’

Investigators are working to determine what person or group might have had the ability and motivation to release the intelligence reports.

This latest breach of confidentiality could be the most damaging leak of US intelligence since the WikiLeaks incident of 2013.

