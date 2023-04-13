By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 13:59

British models to sue Andrew Tate after accusing him of rape and assault Image: @Cobratate Twitter.com

Three British webcam models are suing influencer Andrew Tate over allegations of rape and abuse.

Former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate is being sued by three British models, who have alleged that they were raped and abused by him.

The three models, who are between the age of late 20s and 30s used to work as webcam models for Tate, and now state that they will file a case in Uk courts, according to the Sun on Thursday, April 13.

Sources reveal that the women had made these allegations to the police in the UK over eight years ago, but “detectives failed to investigate properly before dropping the case”.

One of the women cited by Sky News said, “To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him”.

She added, “We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy.”

Meanwhile, Matt Jury, the woman´s lawyer said that the allegations against Tate include “rape, sexual and physical assaults”.

“Our clients’ bravery in coming forward to tell their stories and hold Tate to account is remarkable, and they hope it will empower other victims and survivors to come forward and join them,” he said.

Jury further added that “Perhaps focusing on the victims’ stories, rather than Tate’s misogynistic rants, will also mean his followers will come to understand his true nature.”

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said, “We are concerned that the intention of suing was first communicated to the mainstream press and not to Andrew Tate or his legal team.

“Andrew Tate vehemently denies these allegations, which he was completely unaware of until today, and is saddened that the press chooses to act as a facilitator for opportunistic attempts by women for monetary gain”, the spokesperson added.

The 36-year-old influencer is presently under house arrest in Romania, as investigation are underway into allegation of human trafficking and rape.

Both Tate and his brother Tristan had recently been released from prison in Romania, where they were detained for three months.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.