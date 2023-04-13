TMS Network (TMSN) accelerates in the Crypto Space, outranking Cosmos (ATOM) and Conflux (CFX) with Stellar performance

By Guest Writer • 13 April 2023 • 9:51

TMS Network (TMSN), a relatively new player in the crypto space, is gaining momentum and outpacing established competitors like Cosmos (ATOM) and Conflux (CFX). With its high-performing blockchain technology and efficient transaction processing, TMS Network (TMSN) is quickly becoming a go-to option for investors and traders.

In this article, we’ll explore the latest developments in Cosmos (ATOM) and Conflux (CFX), the key features of TMS Network (TMSN) and examine how it’s managed to achieve such impressive growth in a short time.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Blockchain interoperability has been revolutionised by Cosmos (ATOM), creating the potential for decentralised finance to be modernised. The development of specialised blockchains on the Cosmos (ATOM) network has led to the emergence of innovative applications in various industries.

Moreover, the communication established between different networks and applications has made it more convenient for users to interact with decentralised applications on the Cosmos (ATOM) network.

In 2021, the Cosmos (ATOM) token saw a significant surge in value, rising from under $4 to nearly $45 in just a few months, driven by retail investors. However, like many other cryptocurrencies, its momentum dwindled, and by June 2022, it had plummeted to a low of $6.

Currently trading at around $11, Cosmos (ATOM) has struggled to attract new users and investors, leading to poor growth of its token on the platform.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) is a blockchain platform that is designed to bridge the gap between the Asian and Western blockchain ecosystems, providing seamless interoperability between the two. The platform is built on a unique Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that combines the best features of both PoW and PoS consensus algorithms. This design enables Conflux (CFX) to achieve high throughput, low latency, and high security simultaneously.

One of the significant challenges that Conflux (CFX) aims to solve is the limited interoperability between Asian and Western blockchain protocols. This interoperability gap has hampered the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, which rely on cross-chain communication to function.

By creating an infrastructure that bridges the gap between Asian and Western blockchains, Conflux (CFX) has identified a crucial market opportunity. However, the change it will bring is expected to be gradual. While it’s worth considering Conflux (CFX) as a long-term investment, its gains are likely to be overshadowed by those of TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN)

The recent surge in crypto prices has taken TMS Network (TMSN) a decentralised blockchain-based trading platform, beyond everyone’s expectations. TMS Network (TMSN) has become a hot topic as it continues to create waves with its innovative trading solutions and utility.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development for many traders as crypto adoption rises. What sets TMS Network (TMSN) apart is its multipurpose, intuitive, and accessible platform. It is safer, seamless, faster, and more transparent than traditional trading platforms since it is based on the Ethereum chain.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform that supports multiple assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. It provides users with an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions in one place with robust trading tools.

With TMS Network (TMSN), users can join its online trading community, automatically copy trades, connect with other traders, share information, and gain insights into trading strategies. This unique offering by TMS Network (TMSN) has no match in the market, making it a force to be reckoned with.

TMS Network (TMSN) has raised over $4 million in the early fist and ongoing second presale stages, much to the delight of investors. The second stage has begun, and the TMS Network (TMSN) token is trading at $0.05 – more than a 100x increase in the initial presale price. Analysts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network (TMSN). Therefore, now is the best time to be part of the biggest thing in 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido