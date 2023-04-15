Heartbreak as former world boxing champion loses THIRD son to murder

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 18:28

Image of red boxing gloves. Credit: Monticello/Shutterstock.com

Tragedy has struck the legendary Mexican boxing champion Alejandro Gonzalez for a third time after discovering that a third son had been murdered.

The family of Alejandro Gonzalez, the former world boxing champion, is dealing with more tragedy after discovering that a third son has been murdered in Mexico. The body of his young son Luis was found yesterday morning, Friday, April 14, dumped alongside the Saltillo-Guadalajara Highway near the city of Zapopan in Jalisco municipality, central Mexico.

After receiving a 911 alert, members of the National Guard went deployed as first responders. Upon arrival, they found Luis unconscious. According to El Occidental, the boy reportedly suffered five gunshot wounds on his legs, chest, right thigh, and neck, and appeared to have also been attacked physically.

Paramedics confirmed that the boxing protege was already dead and subsequently notified the Public Ministry of the State Prosecutor’s Office. Alejandro and other family members attended the facility after the removal of the body to assist with the incident. Luis’ age was not confirmed but he is known to be between 20 and 25.

It was confirmed that Luis had been on holiday in the region taking a break from his boxing activities in Los Angeles, California, where he was known by the nickname ‘Cobrita’. The case is already in the hands of the Public Ministry of the Intentional Homicide Unit of the State Prosecutor’s Office. It will be in charge of gathering evidence to clarify the case.

Alejandro Gonzalez had a glittering boxing career. He retired in 2002 with a record of 49 wins – 33 by knockout – from 55 fights. At one point, the icon held both the IBA featherweight and WBC featherweight belts.

He was followed into the ring by Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. His promising career was cut short in 2016 when he was shot dead in Guadalajara aged just 23. He had already challenged for the IBF super bantamweight title at this point.

In June 2022, the boxer’s other son Yahir was brutally assassinated as he exited his vehicle again in Guadalajara on his way to collect a rental payment for an apartment building.