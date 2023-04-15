Tragic accident in Rally Villa de Tineo 2023 in Asturias leaves two participants dead

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 19:58

Image of rally car competing in Rally Villa de Tineo 2022. Credit: YouTube/AV Racing

A driver and co-driver were killed when their car hit a tree during the 42nd Rally Villa de Tineo 2023 in Asturias.

Tragedy struck the Rally Villa de Tineo 2023 in Asturias this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, when a car left the road and crashed into a tree. Julio César Castrillo and his co-driver, Francisco Javier Álvarez were killed in the accident.

The organisers of the 42nd edition of this competition immediately took the decision to suspend the race and called for a minute’s silence in the Town Hall Square at 18:45pm in honour of the two deceased racers. Today saw the drivers competing on the second and final day of this year’s rally.

Adrián Barbón, the president of the Principality, tweeted his dismay at the incident, posting: the socialist Adrián Barbón, has shown on his social networks his sadness at the news and has indicated that he has already contacted the mayor of Tineo, José Ramón Feito, to inquire about what happened.

“Very saddened by the news of the death of the driver Julio César Castrillo and his co-driver, Francisco Javier Álvarez, during the dispute of the penultimate stage of the day Rally Villa de Tineo. My deepest condolences to their families and friends”, he posted.

He added: “I have just spoken with the Mayor of Tineo, José Ramón Feito. A lot of pain with this terrible news, which leaves us all sunk. I am really sorry”.

Acabo de hablar con el Alcalde de Tineo, José Ramón Feito. Muchísimo dolor con esta terrible noticia, que nos deja a todos hundidos.

Lo siento de corazón. — 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) April 15, 2023

The Principality’s Automobile Federation also offered its ‘immense support’ to the families and friends of the two drivers who died after the fatal accident, as reported by elindependiente.com.