Five individuals identified as allegedly responsible for the recent fires in Asturias

By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 19:55

Image of the forest fire in Teverga, Asturias. Credit: Twitter@AT_Brif

Adrián Barbón, the President of the Principality of Asturias, revealed that five individuals have been identified in connection with the recent spate of fires.

Adrián Barbón, the President of the Principality of Asturias, assured this Monday, April 10, that five complaints will be filed about five individuals identified as allegedly responsible for some of the forest fires that have affected Asturias recently.

He was speaking after participating in the meeting of the advisory and management committee of the Emergency Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fires of the Principality of Asturias (Infopa). Barbón indicated that there is also another line of investigation that could affect at least another ten other suspects, although this is still in an early phase.

This latest wave of fires represents an “attack against Asturias” the President insisted, in which there is “clearly” an intention. These fires, he continued, “mark a before and after” in government policies, with aspects from which they should “humbly learn” such as improving the defence of towns.

Regarding the means available to the Principality to deal with fires, he stressed that firefighter posts have been created throughout the legislature. He indicated that the “complex” situation of interim workers is related to the transformation of positions from auxiliary to firefighters and “does not have anything to do directly” with the current situation, as reported by 20minutos.es.

