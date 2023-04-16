By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 20:45

Alicante-Elche Airport enjoyed the best March in the airport’s history. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com

In great news for tourism, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport enjoyed the best March in its history with more than one million travellers walking through its doors.

The airport management group AENA has proudly confirmed that Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport closed the month of March with 1,045,004 passengers.

This figure represents an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to the number of passengers in the same month in 2019 and an increase of 25.8 per cent compared to the same period last year 2022.

AENA’s airports recorded nearly 54 million passengers in the first quarter of the year which is 41.6 per cent more than in the same period of 2022.

There were 180,627 aircraft movements and 96,566 tonnes of cargo were transported across the network.

In the month of March 2023, AENA reached 20,093,589 passengers, surpassing by 0.6 per cent the data for the same month of 2019, the year prior to the pandemic.

This also represents an increase of 28.9 per cent compared to March 2022.