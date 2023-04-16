By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 20:18
Almeria discovers colour in the world in National Geographic Photograph Exhibition. Image: Almeria City Council.
Through 42 snapshots by National Geographic photographers, the exhibition organised by the La Caixa Foundation invites us to reflect on colour, an element that surrounds us at all times.
It is an element which is capable of having an impact on how we feel and filling us with strength, relaxing us or moving us. To prevent all its tones and nuances from going unnoticed, this exhibition makes them the absolute protagonists.
In the striking photographs of the misty blues of the morning light, the vivid purples and reds of the setting sun, the intense greens of the fields or the golds of the autumn leaves, visitors will find an inspiring reflection on the meaning of colours, their qualities and their symbolism throughout history.
The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez attended the exhibition entitled Colours of the World in Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca. The exhibition will remain on display until May 11.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.