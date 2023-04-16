By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 20:18

Almeria discovers colour in the world in National Geographic Photograph Exhibition. Image: Almeria City Council.

A lmeria discovers colour in the world in the National Geographic Photograph Exhibition entitled Colours of the World.

Through 42 snapshots by National Geographic photographers, the exhibition organised by the La Caixa Foundation invites us to reflect on colour, an element that surrounds us at all times.

It is an element which is capable of having an impact on how we feel and filling us with strength, relaxing us or moving us. To prevent all its tones and nuances from going unnoticed, this exhibition makes them the absolute protagonists.

In the striking photographs of the misty blues of the morning light, the vivid purples and reds of the setting sun, the intense greens of the fields or the golds of the autumn leaves, visitors will find an inspiring reflection on the meaning of colours, their qualities and their symbolism throughout history.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez attended the exhibition entitled Colours of the World in Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca. The exhibition will remain on display until May 11.