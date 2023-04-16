By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 13:54

First signs of stabilisation in motorhome registrations in Spain. Image: Alex Tihonovs/ Shutterstock.com

In good news for the camping and caravanning industry, it is seeing the first signs of the stabilisation in motorhome registrations in Spain.

According to data from the Spanish Association of the Caravanning Industry and Trade (ASEICAR), a total of 651 new motorhomes and campers were sold in March 2023, an increase of 7.1 per cent compared to the same month in 2022 (608).

However, caravan registrations continue to fall, from 243 in March 2022 to 180 last month (-26 per cent).

In the second-hand market, sales of motorhomes and campers are also up compared to a year ago: 1923 compared to 1855 (+3.7 per cent). The same is true for caravans: 649 compared to 632 in February 2022 (+2.7 per cent).

ASEICAR confirmed: “It is likely that from now on we will see small rebound effects with continuous monthly rises and falls in registrations, which will probably last until the end of the year when a gradual and definitive recovery of the sector is expected.”