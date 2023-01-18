Salou camping site wins coveted Best Family Campsite near the Sea Award 2023

The ANWB is a Dutch association dedicated to mobility, tourism and leisure since 1883, and has more than four million users.

More than 1,800 campsites from all over Europe were considered for this award. To select the winners, independent inspections were carried out at all the tourist establishments during the summer of 2022. These inspections assessed the sanitary facilities, grounds, swimming pools, leisure facilities, shops, and restaurants.

Since its inauguration, Sangulí Salou has known how to evolve and adapt to the trends and needs of the market; for almost half a century it has maintained its essence and has become a point of reference for European tourism.

The lodges and tents of Africa, or the new villas of the Mediterrània, are just some examples of the different themes that can be found throughout the resort.