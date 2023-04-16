Five routes and more than 100 kilometres to enjoy the Vega Baja by bicycle

By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 22:08
Fifty points of interest
BICYCLE riders now have five more routes including more than 100 kilometres to enjoy the Vega Baja.
The itineraries cover 16 municipalities, showing 50 points of interest between azarbes, irrigation channels and waterwheels to discover the traditional irrigation system and the culture of water in the region, as well as the crop fields and the diversity of the landscape.
The cycling routes, which have required design, planning and signposting work, audiovisual information material and a virtual tour for each of the routes with 360º images have been produced, and have required an investment of around €150,000.
The 120 kilometres that make up the five cycle-tourist routes allow you to soak up the smells and colours of the crop fields, observe the diverse landscape of the Vega Baja and its environmental value and visit around fifty points of interest. Image: Frau aus UA / Shutterstock.com
The itineraries cover 16 municipalities, showing 50 points of interest between azarbes, irrigation channels and waterwheels to discover the traditional irrigation system and the culture of water in the region, as well as the crop fields and the diversity of the landscape.
The cycling routes, which have required design, planning and signposting work, audiovisual information material and a virtual tour for each of the routes with 360º images have been produced, and have required an investment of around €150,000.
The 120 kilometres that make up the five cycle-tourist routes allow you to soak up the smells and colours of the crop fields, observe the diverse landscape of the Vega Baja and its environmental value and visit around fifty points of interest.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.