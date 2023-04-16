Five routes and more than 100 kilometres to enjoy the Vega Baja by bicycle

By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 22:08

Fifty points of interest BICYCLE riders now have five more routes including more than 100 kilometres to enjoy the Vega Baja. The itineraries cover 16 municipalities, showing 50 points of interest between azarbes, irrigation channels and waterwheels to discover the traditional irrigation system and the culture of water in the region, as well as the crop fields and the diversity of the landscape. The cycling routes, which have required design, planning and signposting work, audiovisual information material and a virtual tour for each of the routes with 360º images have been produced, and have required an investment of around €150,000. The 120 kilometres that make up the five cycle-tourist routes allow you to soak up the smells and colours of the crop fields, observe the diverse landscape of the Vega Baja and its environmental value and visit around fifty points of interest. Image: Frau aus UA / Shutterstock.com

