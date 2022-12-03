Vega Baja (Alicante) is a priority for the Valencian Community’s government

By Linda Hall • 03 December 2022 • 14:14

AID PACKAGE: Another €13.5 million for Vega Baja flood prevention Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat has provided another €13.5 million to assist flood-prevention in 27 Vega Baja municipalities.

The new package from Consell, the regional government’s Cabinet, arrives in addition to the €16 million assigned in 2021 to town halls carrying out 46 infrastructure and repair projects following the destructive floods of September 2019.

Crevillent has been included in the regional government’s past and present aid plans, announced Rebecca Torro, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies, Public Works and Mobility department.

“Although Crevillent does not belong to the Vega Baja, it adjoins the area and suffered the grave effects of the DANA storms,” she explained

“The Vega Baja is a priority for the Generalitat,” Torro declared as she announced the latest aid package on December 2.

To date, the regional government has assigned €30 million to the Vega Baja, with the double objective of covering the needs of the local population and rebuilding installations and basic services, she pointed out.

“The Generalitat is going to speed up the process as much as possible, so that this direct aid arrives quickly, and proposes to release the entire allocation in advance payments,” Torro said.

“We are reaffirming our intention of reducing the consequences of episodes of heavy rain,” she added. “The key is being able to anticipate them, which means it is necessary to work on prevention and being able to take rapid action.”

