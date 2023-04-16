By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 12:51

Paper Lace Bass Guitarist Cliff Fish dies Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Bassist with 70s pop band Paper Lace has died aged 73 it was announced today.

The band had great success in the seventies with a variety of songs including the number-one hit “Billy Don’t Be a Hero.”

Cliff joined Paper Lace in his twenties, but after the band’s success in the seventies they didn’t release many new songs, but he continued to play on occasions with the band, which was formed in Nottingham.

The announcement of his death came through The Sun newspaper through his wife Elaine and his son Rob. They said:

“We just wanted to share the sad news that Cliff passed away on Friday afternoon after losing his battle with cancer.”

They also said Cliff “faced it (his cancer battle) with bravery, courage and lived life to the fullest he possibly could right to the end.”

They also added: “Everyone that knows Cliff will already know what a kind, caring, fun-loving, wonderful, genuine person he was and what a pleasure it was to spend time in his company.”

“Not only a talented musician and performer, he made a success from anything he turned his hand to in life and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather throughout.”

The news was also posted on Cliff’s Facebook page which confirmed he had died whilst at home in Cyprus. The family confirmed that arrangements would be made to celebrate his life in the UK and the family would update fans if they wished to give their support.

Cliff left his wife, Elaine and two sons, Rob and Jon.