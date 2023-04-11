Worshipper stabbed after church service in Nottingham

By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 7:46

Worshipper stabbed after church service. Credit:Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

A worshipper from St Stephen’s church in Sneiton, Nottingham was stabbed as he left the service at around 10.50 on Sunday morning.

The attacker, a man who has now been arrested by police, was at the church service. Police have released a statement saying that a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

However, Andy Buxton, a detective sergeant from Nottinghamshire police said: “This is an ongoing investigation and we do believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.”

He went on to say, “The victim remains in hospital after suffering injuries to his stomach and our officers are continuing to support him while our inquiries continue.”

“We understand an incident like this can cause concern to the community, but I want to personally reassure them that we do have a suspect in custody and have a group of detectives and officers working hard to understand exactly what has happened.”

The detective then urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman from the church posted a Facebook post after the incident describing it as a “terribly challenging situation.” They added that their “thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected:”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.