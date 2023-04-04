Man arrested for stabbing partner at dawn today in a house in Palos de Frontera in Huelva province, Andalusia

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 8:59
Stabbing this morning/ Credit: Max Sky/Shutterstock Images
Carmelo Romero, the mayor of the municipality, has stated that the stabbing took place around 1am Tuesday morning, April 4, when police received calls and upon arrival at the scene they found the victim with a dagger stuck in the back.
In statements to Europa Press, the mayor has said both attacker and victim worked as strawberry collectors and were in a relationship but lived apart. The arrested man lives on Reyes Catolicos and the murder took place in Las Arenillas area.
According to the mayor, the victim was going to report the attacked to police this morning, for the “harassment” that the partner inflicted, insisting they should live together.
If it is a case of gender violence, it will be the fifth fatality so far in 2023 in Andalusia.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.