Man arrested for stabbing partner at dawn today in a house in Palos de Frontera in Huelva province, Andalusia

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 8:59

Stabbing this morning/ Credit: Max Sky/Shutterstock Images

The Civil Guard has arrested a Malian man as the alleged killer of his partner, a Romanian, in a house in the Las Arenillas area of the Huelva town of Palos de Frontera, Andalusia.

Carmelo Romero, the mayor of the municipality, has stated that the stabbing took place around 1am Tuesday morning, April 4, when police received calls and upon arrival at the scene they found the victim with a dagger stuck in the back.

In statements to Europa Press, the mayor has said both attacker and victim worked as strawberry collectors and were in a relationship but lived apart. The arrested man lives on Reyes Catolicos and the murder took place in Las Arenillas area.

According to the mayor, the victim was going to report the attacked to police this morning, for the “harassment” that the partner inflicted, insisting they should live together.

If it is a case of gender violence, it will be the fifth fatality so far in 2023 in Andalusia.

