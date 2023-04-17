Safety warning issued for Audi, BMW and Skoda cars in Spain

By Max Greenhalgh • 17 April 2023 • 18:10

Safety concerns over the airbags of certain Audi, BMW and Skoda models in Spain.

Several models of Audi, BMW and Skoda cars have been found to have a safety problem concerning their airbags and certain vital parts deteriorating over time. According to Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), there could be over 300,000 affected vehicles in Spain alone.

The problem is found in airbags manufactured by a brand called Takata. Over time certain parts have been found to deteriorate leading to a build-up of internal pressure if deployed. This can cause the body of the airbag to burst, allowing metal fragments to pierce the cushion material and possibly injure the driver or passenger.

Audi, BMW and Skoda are contacting affected customers and replacing the airbags. Customers who own a car with a faulty airbag are being urged to contact customer services at their local dealership.

Audi

Audi A4, S4, A4 Cabriolet, S4 Cabriolet, RS4, RS4 Cabriolet, Audi A6, S6, A6 Allroad Quattro and RS6 built between 23 February 2004 and August 2011.

Audi A5, Q5, Q5 Hybrid, SQ5 TDI, and SQ5 TDI plus built between September 13 2008, and 26 November 2012.

TTS Coupe, TT Coupe, TTS Roadster, TT Roadster, TT RS Coupe, TT RS Roadster, R8 Coupe, plus the R8 Spyder built between September 3, 2014, and February 11, 2017.

BMW

The same problem has been detected in the airbags of BMW vehicles of almost the entire range (BMW1, BMW 2, BMW 2 Active Tourer/Gran Tourer, BMW 3, BMW 4, BMW 5, BMW 6, BMW X1, X3, X4, X5, X6, and the BMW M2, M3, M4, X5M) manufactured between February 2012 and December 28, 2014.

Skoda

Skoda Citigo, Roomster, Fabia II, Fabia III, Rapid, Yeti, Kodiaq, Octavia III, Superb II, and Superb III models manufactured between June 1, 2012, and December 15, 2017.