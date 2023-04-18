People face up to €30,000 fine for carrying forbidden item in their wallet in Spain

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 April 2023 • 12:09

Spanish National Police. Image: Formatoriginal/Shutterstock.com

People in Spain found carrying an ultra-thin knife shaped like a credit card could land you a €30,000 fine.

People found carrying a so-called ultra-thin knife in their wallets in Spain can face fines of up to €30,000 from the police.

The trend for carrying them is thought to have begun on TikTok and has led to an increase in people using them but what exactly is an ultra-thin knife?

The knife has the appearance of a credit card, although it measures a few millimetres more. It has two retractable parts on each side which hide an extremely sharp blade.

According to Article 36.10 of the Law on Citizen Security, this type of object is prohibited and considered a serious offence. “Carrying, exhibiting, or using prohibited weapons, as well as carrying, exhibiting or using weapons in a negligent, reckless or intimidating manner”.

There are very specific knives that you can carry on your person in line with the laws on knives. As long as it complies with the regulations, and you have the correct documentation you are allowed to carry it. However, the authorities can requisition it if they believe it is dangerous.

Knife crime in the UK has been on the increase in recent times, where it has taken centre stage in crime statistics.