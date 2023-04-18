By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 18:16

Taxi driver in UK injures elderly woman and robs her twice within two months Image: Tomeqs Shutterstock.com

The 77-year-old woman was left severely injured during the second robbery after being attacked by a taxi driver in the UK.

Police said that a man named Yousef Mohamed from Cardiff followed the woman for the first time on November 20, 2022, after she drove home from Les Croupiers in Capital Retail Park.

He then robbed her after she arrived at her driveway in Highlight Lane, Barry.

As per Wales Online, Mohamed stole £850 in cash, her mobile phone, digital camera, and several makeup items.

During the second attack which took place on January 8, 2023, Mohamed reportedly returned to the house of the woman and “grabbed her handbag containing a phone, car keys, bank cards, and various other items”.

He then dragged her on the floor, resulting in the woman being “significantly injured”.

Official reports state that she had injuries to her head, cuts on the face, and a broken thumb.

The man then fled in his taxi, “with a large amount” of cash, as per South Wales Police spokesperson.

Mohamed then pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one of wounding during a sentence that was given at Cardiff Crown Court.

He has been jailed for four years and eight months by the court. A 10-year restraining order has also been placed against him.