By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 19:34

Wanted 'KILLER BEAR' finally caught after she mauled a jogger to death and attacked two others

A female brown bear responsible for killing a 26-year-old trail runner and attacking two others in Italy has been captured by authorities.

Officials in Italy have said that a wanted killer bear responsible for mauling a jogger to death as well as two other people has finally been caught.

This announcement was made by officials who said that they captured Jj4 or Gaia, who is a mother of three cubs, in a bear trap, as per Mail Online on Tuesday, April 18.

The female bear, who is reported to be 17 years old, was identified by officials for killing 26-year-old trail runner Andrea Papi, who was mauled after he ran into the bear, close to his home in the mountains.

The incident took place in the province of Trento, where the authorities ordered the “capture and killing” of the bear.

Her execution was then stopped after a stay was ordered by the regional court.

The court ruled that “the death warrant could not be carried out until they had been provided with further documentary evidence”.

Any further rulings on the case were then postponed until the next month.

Previously in 2020, another order had been issued to kill Gaia, after she had attacked a father and son, but was later overturned.