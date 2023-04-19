By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 17:25

FOO FIGHTERS to release brand new album on THIS date, a year after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins Image: Antonio Scorza Shutterstock.com

American rock band Foo Fighters say their new album will be released this year, after they made the announcement on Wednesday, April 19.

The legendary rock band Foo Fighters has announced that they will be releasing their new album, a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band said that the title of their new album will be ‘But Here We Are’ and is scheduled to be released on June 2.

Just before announcing their new album, Dave Grohl and his crew also shared two new tracks online including ‘Rescued this week’ and ‘boy is it a beauty’.

The announcement of the new album comes as the Foo Fighters, “vowed to be a different band going forward” according to Metro, following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Taylor was found dead inside a hotel room in Columbia in March 2022.

He reportedly died just hours before the band was set to perform in Bogotá.

After his death, the band wrote a letter to their fans that said, “‘As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

“A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”