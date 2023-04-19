King Felipe VI visited Ronda today (April 19)

By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 14:52
His Majesty spoke to members of an adoring crowd
Credit: Casa de S.M. del Rey Twitter
Prior to attending the meeting, King Felipe stopped to talk to local residents who turned out in force to greet their monarch.
Following the meeting he was pleased to attend a display of horsemanship from members.
It was his namesake, Felipe II who created the institution in 1573 and the initial idea was that those admitted to membership would learn the skills of horsemanship and use of weapons in order to protect the king.
Since then, the organisation has become somewhat less blood thirsty and now exists as a brotherhood of like-minded members who are now involved in the promotion of local culture and heritage.
To celebrate its 450th anniversary, the Real Maestranza de Caballeria de Ronda has designed an extensive program of activities, which will highlight its current work, which includes conservation, dissemination and research of its historical and archival heritage and that of cultural promotion and teaching of horse riding, as it has the second oldest school in Europe.
Among the planned activities will be the inauguration of the expanded Bullfighting Museum and its new website, where it is possible to view the history of the institution.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.