By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 14:52

His Majesty spoke to members of an adoring crowd Credit: Casa de S.M. del Rey Twitter

HIS MAJESTY King Felipe VI visited Ronda today (April 19) to chair a meeting of the Maestranza de Caballeria (Royal Cavalry) in the town which is celebrating its 450th Anniversary.

Prior to attending the meeting, King Felipe stopped to talk to local residents who turned out in force to greet their monarch.

Following the meeting he was pleased to attend a display of horsemanship from members.

It was his namesake, Felipe II who created the institution in 1573 and the initial idea was that those admitted to membership would learn the skills of horsemanship and use of weapons in order to protect the king.

Since then, the organisation has become somewhat less blood thirsty and now exists as a brotherhood of like-minded members who are now involved in the promotion of local culture and heritage.

To celebrate its 450th anniversary, the Real Maestranza de Caballeria de Ronda has designed an extensive program of activities, which will highlight its current work, which includes conservation, dissemination and research of its historical and archival heritage and that of cultural promotion and teaching of horse riding, as it has the second oldest school in Europe.

Among the planned activities will be the inauguration of the expanded Bullfighting Museum and its new website, where it is possible to view the history of the institution.