By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 16:53

Man discovered by police in UK on street after being stabbed in the chest Image Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Officials in the UK have arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found stabbed in Doncaster.

Police in the UK on Wednesday, April 19, said that two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Doncaster.

According to an official report by South Yorkshire Police, officers were called to “Sussex Street, Balby at around 6.17 pm”, after a report had been filed related to a man who had been stabbed.

The police rushed to the scene along with emergency services and on arrival, “officers discovered a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the chest”.

The man was then taken to the hospital, as the paramedics said that he suffered serious injuries.

Police, however, said that the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene of the incident, as per an official statement by the police, who said that “A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder”.

Officers added that the men will remain in custody until further investigations are done.