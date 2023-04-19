Over 2500 volunteers and drones to be used in Spain to plant 90,000 trees in area affected by wildfire 

By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 18:32

An army of 2,500 volunteers and a team of drones will be used in Sierra Bermeja to reach the most rugged areas of the mountain range.

About 90,000 trees are being planted using drones and an army of volunteers in Spain to reforest areas affected by major wildfires.

The massive reforestation project will be started this week in Sierra Bermeja, which had experienced one of the worst fires ever recorded in Spain, as per La Opinion de Malaga on Wednesday, April 19.

Over 500 hectares of land that had been affected by the fire in 2021 and 2022 will be allowed to recover through a natural process, after the reforestation is done.

In order to achieve this, an army of 2,500 volunteers as well as a team of drones will be used to reach the most rugged areas of mountains.

The project called ‘Cascos verdes’ is being promoted by Amazon, Cifal Málaga, as well as the Junta de Andalucía, and is scheduled to start from Friday, April 21 onwards in the area of Los Pedregales de Estepona.

Hundreds of volunteers from different schools in Malaga are expected to take part, as the project takes off, by planting 11,400 seeds.

The species which are going to be replanted include cork oak, carob, and pine trees.

As per the organisers “The volunteers will be in charge of preparing the seed bombs following the Japanese Nendo Dango method, described as one of the most effective techniques for combating desertification”.

The reforestation work will continue between September and December in different municipalities of the area.

“We are delighted to launch this project together with Amazon, and to start training young people to work on local projects with a real and tangible impact,” said Julio Andrade, director of Cifal Málaga, who hopes that this reforestation plan will be “the starting point” for other environmental projects.

Cascos Verdes is the first project to be financed in Spain through Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund, a mechanism created by the company to help conserve biodiversity in the communities where it operates.

The pilot project will be implemented in close collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía.