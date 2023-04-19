By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 16:22

Police in UK issue appeal to find teenage boy last seen three weeks ago Image: Kent Police

Officers in the Kent, UK are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy who has been missing from the Malling area.

According to a recent statement by Kent Police on Wednesday, April 19, 15-year-old Harley Jacobs was reported missing on Friday, March 30, and has since not been found.

The police however stated that “He was possibly seen around 6 pm on Saturday 1 April at Darenth Valley Hospital, accompanied by a man and another boy”.

As per official reports by the Kent police “Harley is described as slim and around five feet and nine inches tall”.

“He has dark brown hair, cut into a curtains style”, the police statement said.

They also added that “He was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit, and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance”.

A statement issued by Vicki Withnall, Detective Inspector, said that “It’s been almost three weeks since this teenager was last seen and we are appealing for information from anyone who knows where he may be”.

She also said that “Harley has connections to Swanley, Dartford, Medway and Orpington and we are asking residents in these areas to let us know if they think they have seen him”.

We are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the #Malling area. He also has connections to #Swanley, #Dartford, #Medway and #Orpington. Read the full details here… https://t.co/oc5r5NSQDo pic.twitter.com/ghdONcabXz — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) April 19, 2023