By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 16:22
Police in UK issue appeal to find teenage boy last seen three weeks ago
Image: Kent Police
An appeal has been issued by police in the UK after a teenager has been reported missing in the Malling area.
According to a recent statement by Kent Police on Wednesday, April 19, 15-year-old Harley Jacobs was reported missing on Friday, March 30, and has since not been found.
The police however stated that “He was possibly seen around 6 pm on Saturday 1 April at Darenth Valley Hospital, accompanied by a man and another boy”.
As per official reports by the Kent police “Harley is described as slim and around five feet and nine inches tall”.
“He has dark brown hair, cut into a curtains style”, the police statement said.
They also added that “He was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit, and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance”.
A statement issued by Vicki Withnall, Detective Inspector, said that “It’s been almost three weeks since this teenager was last seen and we are appealing for information from anyone who knows where he may be”.
She also said that “Harley has connections to Swanley, Dartford, Medway and Orpington and we are asking residents in these areas to let us know if they think they have seen him”.
We are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the #Malling area. He also has connections to #Swanley, #Dartford, #Medway and #Orpington. Read the full details here… https://t.co/oc5r5NSQDo pic.twitter.com/ghdONcabXz
— Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) April 19, 2023
We are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the #Malling area. He also has connections to #Swanley, #Dartford, #Medway and #Orpington. Read the full details here… https://t.co/oc5r5NSQDo pic.twitter.com/ghdONcabXz
— Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) April 19, 2023
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.