By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 20:54

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez to meet President Biden at the White House Image: Salma-Bashir-Motiwala Shutterstock.com

President Joe Biden will be hosting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to coordinate on issues related to climate change and the expanding cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is scheduled to visit the U.S. to meet President Joe Biden, according to an official statement by officials on Wednesday, April 19.

The announcement was made by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said that Sánchez will be meeting Biden for talks on May 12.

Jean-Pierre said, “The leaders will coordinate on issues including climate change and expanded cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean, as Spain prepares to take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union”, as cited by Reuters.

In a statement, she stated that “The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity”.

She also added, “They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine and our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin as Russia continues its brutal war of aggression.”