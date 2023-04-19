By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 20:54
Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez to meet President Biden at the White House
Image: Salma-Bashir-Motiwala Shutterstock.com
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is scheduled to visit the U.S. to meet President Joe Biden, according to an official statement by officials on Wednesday, April 19.
The announcement was made by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said that Sánchez will be meeting Biden for talks on May 12.
Jean-Pierre said, “The leaders will coordinate on issues including climate change and expanded cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean, as Spain prepares to take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union”, as cited by Reuters.
In a statement, she stated that “The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity”.
She also added, “They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine and our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin as Russia continues its brutal war of aggression.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.